WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls will be hosting a grief and grieving presentation this Saturday, July 30.

At the event, you will get the chance to hear from Gary Roe who is an author, speaker, and nationally recognized grief specialist.

The event is open to anyone is the community who would like to attend and is completely FREE.

Additional information can be found here.