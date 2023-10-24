ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Gus from the Electra Animal Control certainly enjoys treats over tricks, and he’s searching for a newfound family this fall season.

After being surrendered by his family last week, Gus, a two-year-old Boxer, is back on the hunt for his forever family.

An absolute sucker for treats, Gus is a very obedient boy — especially when food is involved. While he’s as sweet as can be, officials from the Electra Animal Control advised Gus would do best as an only dog.

Gus is extremely sociable as well and would do best as a companion dog or in a family with older kids, at least school-aged.

Plus, Gus is neutered, vaccinated and all ready to be adopted. If you’re interested in meeting Gus, all you need to is call Animal Control at (940) 495-2131 and pay his $135 adoption fee.

To meet the other pets at the Electra Animal Shelter and to find your newest furry friend, visit their website or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.