The Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor is our annual signature event. It is not only a fundraiser to benefit the construction of Base Camp Lindsey. It is our way of providing insight into the plight of our homeless veterans and to honor all veterans.

This year we will be having three courses. The original 10-mile course and we have added a 5-mile and 1-mile course. There will be competitive levels in the 10- and 5-mile courses. A trophy will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place on these courses. The participants in the 10- and 5-mile courses will be required to carry at least a 25-pound rucksack or backpack. These will be weighed at sign-in.