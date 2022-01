WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Junior Livestock Show is back at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center this week!

Events will be taking place from Wednesday, January 5 until Saturday, January 8.

At the event, you can see and purchase goats, sheep, cattle, chickens, rabbits, and pigs.

There will also be a project show that takes place, showcasing students’ skills in leatherwork, culinary, and more!