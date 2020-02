ON THE HEELS OF SETTING SIX NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLES, MAKING THEM THE TEAM THAT HOLDS THE MOST RECORDS ON THE GLOBE AND CELEBRATING WORLD TRICK SHOT DAY WITH THE FIRST-EVER “SKYDIVING TRICK SHOT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS ARE BRINGING THEIR ALL-NEW “PUSHING THE LIMITS” WORLD TOUR TO WICHITA FALLS.

KAY YEAGER COLISEUM ON THURSDAY, FEB. 13 AT 7 P.M.

THIS YEAR, THE SHOW IS UPPING THE ANTE AND CREATING BRAND NEW EXPERIENCES AND EVEN BIGGER MEMORIES FOR GLOBETROTTER FANS!