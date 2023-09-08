WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Harry from the Wichita County Humane Society is a very sweet boy searching for a loving home.

A seven-year-old boy, Harry is just the sweetest small dog. Shelter technician Elizabeth Heineken said that while she’s unsure of Harry’s breed, he is likely a terrier mix and is a little lovebug.

Harry also loves lying in laps and adores attention, which is apparent in his on-screen appearance. His calm and sweet nature makes him the perfect companion dog.

He also has a twin brother who is available for adoption as well.

While Harry and his brother have been in the shelter for just over a week, Heineken said that adoption rates have been increasing this month, so act fast.

Heineken said she’s looking forward to getting more dogs into loving homes this month and encouraged Texoma to keep up the generosity of adoption.

Harry can be adopted at the Humane Society for a $135 fee, and he’s looking forward to meeting you!