WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — About 100 pounds of pure love, Hazel certainly puts the ‘great’ in Great Dane.

Hazel, a four-year-old Great Dane from the Humane Society of Wichita County, is seeking a forever home that’s as sweet as she is.

An absolutely beautiful gentle giant, Hazel is as sociable as they come. In fact, she’ll barrel through any crowd if it means getting some good back scratches, pet technician Elizabeth Heineken said.

Hazel is great around kids and other dogs, making her the ideal companion for a large family.

While she’s the mother of two litters, Hazel is now spayed. Though she is a healthy gal with no dietary restrictions, she’s currently undergoing heartworm treatment.

According to Heineken, the treatment has been completely funded by the Humane Society, and Hazel’s future parents will only need to pay for her annual heartworm preventative.

To learn more about Hazel or any of the other adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website or 24PetConnect profile.