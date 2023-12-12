WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL) — This sweet calico is as cool as a cucumber, and she’s seeking a loving home where she can curl up in a comfy lap.

Heather from the Wilbarger Humane Society is an adult, long-haired, possibly diluted calico who absolutely adores hanging out by the nearest space heater or fireplace.

A bit of a ragdoll, Heather is as chill as they come. She enjoys going on car rides and adventures alike. In fact, she only starts complaining when she’s not being pet, Wilbarger Humane Society technicians said.

While Heather doesn’t require any special food or have any specific dietary needs, she may need to take a furball control treatment once in a while, technicians added.

According to the techs, the calico would do best in a home with older kids. While Heather loves pets and scratches in all forms, she prefers a chaos-free environment.

Heather is one of several adult cats currently residing at the Humane Society. While Wilbarger has more adult cats than kittens right now, the full-grown residents are just as sweet and appreciative of adopters, techs said.

To learn more about any of the animals up for adoption at the Wilbarger Humane Society, call their office at (940) 552-5373 or visit their website.