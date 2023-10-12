SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — Raise funds while raising the ‘ruff’ for a good cause at the upcoming Barktoberfest in Saint Jo.

Easy Street Animal Shelter, a no-kill dog rescue, is partnering with Huffines Subaru in Corinth to host an exciting day of live music and entertainment to raise funds for life-saving canine care.

Marty B’s in Bartonville will be the place to be on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, as Easy Street and Huffines officials gather together to support our community’s four-legged friends.

All proceeds will directly benefit and help re-home unhoused dogs.

“Especially for our shelter, Easy Street is [in] a small town, and since we’ve been open, we have placed over 1,000 dogs,” pet technician Cynthia Morgan said. “It’s amazing for a little shelter like that for what it does to have a sponsor like Huffines put on an event like this. It does so much to help us with the shelter, which is a volunteer shelter.”

Morgan directly thanked those at Huffines Subaru for sponsoring the event, adding that the owners have even rescued some of their own pups from Easy Street.

For $30 per person, participants can look forward to a day of the best barbecue and beers, a silent auction featuring local artisan goods and live entertainment from Tyler Bond during this outdoor fundraiser.

Things will kick off at 7 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. While it will be a pawsitively great night, Barktober fest is pet-free, so please leave your furry friends at home.

To learn more about Barktoberfest and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.