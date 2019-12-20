Help Jack find his ‘furever’ home

Meet Jack, a 3-year-old terrier mix. He’s very sweet and shy and enjoys the calm and going out for walks.

He is at the Humane Society of Wichita County (4360 Old Iowa Park Road)

Phone number: (940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $105.00