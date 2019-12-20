Help Jack find his ‘furever’ home

Meet Jack, a 3-year-old terrier mix. He’s very sweet and shy and enjoys the calm and going out for walks.
He is at the Humane Society of Wichita County (4360 Old Iowa Park Road)
Phone number: (940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $105.00