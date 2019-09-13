Help Liza find her ‘furever’ home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meet Liza, a 6-month-old Chihuahua mix with an adorable underbite. Will you please help her find her ‘furever’ home?

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $105.00