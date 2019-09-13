Help Liza find her ‘furever’ home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meet Liza, a 6-month-old Chihuahua mix with an adorable underbite. Will you please help her find her ‘furever’ home?
Humane Society of Wichita County
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $105.00