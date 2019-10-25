Help Percy find his ‘furever’ home

Meet Percy, an Italian greyhound, chihuahua mix. He’s very curious and loves to walk. He’s about a year and a half old. A perfect companion for someone who loves to walk and get out and about.

To adopt him, come down to the shelter and fill out an application.

For more information, click here.

ANNE HOWE

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $110.00

Overnight stay- $40