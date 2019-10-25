Help Percy find his ‘furever’ home

Meet Percy, an Italian greyhound, chihuahua mix. He’s very curious and loves to walk. He’s about a year and a half old. A perfect companion for someone who loves to walk and get out and about.
To adopt him, come down to the shelter and fill out an application.
For more information, click here.
ANNE HOWE
Humane Society of Wichita County
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $110.00
Overnight stay- $40