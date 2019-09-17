Help Poly find her ‘furever’ home

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

Meet Poly, she’s an 11-week-old, polydactyl cat, in need of a good home. Poly is currently at the Wilbarger Humane Society.

A polydactyl cat is a cat with a congenital physical anomaly called polydactyly, which causes the cat to be born with more than the usual number of toes on one or more of its paws.

The adoption fee is $60, that covers their vet visits for the first year.

You can visit their FB page here.

You can fill out the application, by clicking here.

You can also call (940)522-5373 for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Golf fore habitat tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf fore habitat tournament"

What the tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the tech"

Luncheon held for volunteers as they saddle up for 88th Pioneer Reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Luncheon held for volunteers as they saddle up for 88th Pioneer Reunion"

Hispanic Heritage Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hispanic Heritage Month"

Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment"

Petrolia CISD School Board Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD School Board Meeting"

Radio host Kellie Rasberry coming to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radio host Kellie Rasberry coming to WF"

Board members plan for school bond election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board members plan for school bond election"

Crime Stoppers: neighborhood robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: neighborhood robbery"

Petrolia CISD parents want action after the arrest of a high school student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD parents want action after the arrest of a high school student"

MSU basketball coach honored at Carrie Underwood concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU basketball coach honored at Carrie Underwood concert"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News