Help Poly find her ‘furever’ home

Meet Poly, she’s an 11-week-old, polydactyl cat, in need of a good home. Poly is currently at the Wilbarger Humane Society.

A polydactyl cat is a cat with a congenital physical anomaly called polydactyly, which causes the cat to be born with more than the usual number of toes on one or more of its paws.

The adoption fee is $60, that covers their vet visits for the first year.

You can visit their FB page here.

You can fill out the application, by clicking here.

You can also call (940)522-5373 for more information.