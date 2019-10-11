Help Scooter find his ‘furever’ home

Scooter is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for a loving home.

He is very friendly and loves anyone and treats. He’s got almond-shaped eyes and is very sweet. He loves other small dogs.

He is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

You can take him home overnight for $40.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $110.00