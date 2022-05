WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seymour Helping Hands is hosting their very first Spring Fling Classic Car Show this weekend and you won’t want to miss it!

There will be close to 40 vendors at the event including food trucks and a free kid zone which includes face painting.

The festivities are set to start at 9 a.m. at Seymour City Park on Saturday, May 7. Make sure to bring the who family down for a pre Mother’s Day celebration!