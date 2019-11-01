Help Louise find her ‘furever’ home

Meet Louise! She’s a long-haired calico cat. She’s 5-months-old. A perfect companion for someone who wants a lap cat and to give lots of pets.

To adopt Louise, come down to the shelter and fill out an application.

For more information, click here.

ANNE HOWE

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $110.00

Overnight stay- $40