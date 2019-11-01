Help Louise find her ‘furever’ home

Meet Louise! She’s a long-haired calico cat. She’s 5-months-old. A perfect companion for someone who wants a lap cat and to give lots of pets.

To adopt Louise, come down to the shelter and fill out an application.

ANNE HOWE
Humane Society of Wichita County
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving our facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $110.00

Overnight stay- $40

