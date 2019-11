Our theme is “Sparkle and Shine

It’s Clay County Christmas Time

It is on December 7th at the courthouse square. It will kick off at 3 pm and the lighted parade will start at 6 pm.

We will have Reindeer games, bounces houses, live music, vendors, face painting, craft station, storytime with Ms. Claus, Boy Scout sled races & Santa and all is free for the kids to enjoy.