WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions is on a mission to help teachers become employed by this upcoming fall.

Workforce Solutions North Texas is partnering with the Wichita Falls YMCA to host an in-person hiring event benefitting the YMCA Early Learning Academy at Colonial Church on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives from the professional assistance nonprofit Kendra Ball and Nikki Davis encouraged those seeking early childhood teaching positions, full-time or part-time, to attend the job fair.

According to them, attendees should be prepared for on-site interviews as they discuss their skills and prior experience. They also must bring two valid forms of identification.

While there is no official dress code in place, the representatives recommended participants dress in business casual attire.

Ball and Davis encouraged participation from all community members, regardless of certifications and knowledge.

They also disclosed that certain required trainings, such as CPR certifications, food handlers licenses and early childhood development training, will be provided for all new hires.

According to its website, Workforce Solutions North Texas’ mission is to place North Texans in jobs and equip workers with skills that foster economic development. The organization is also part of a statewide system of local boards that set policies and oversee expenditures of funds in their individual areas.

For details on Workforce Solutions North Texas and the services offered in coordination with its network of other local workforce development boards across Texas, visit their website.