WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you love all things horses, the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center is the place to be this weekend.

Base Camp Lindsey and the Wichita Falls Horse Committee are partnering up to hold Wichita Falls’ 2023 Equifest – Salute to Veterans.

The event that starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12, will feature horse shows, horse competitions, vendors and more.

Many of the people who worked hard to put the equine expo together are veterans themselves, and they’re hoping the show will benefit local veterans.

A saddle donated toward the project will be raffled off over the weekend, and all the funds raised from that will go toward Base Camp Lindsey and their goal of getting veterans off the streets and into a safe environment.

The event is free to the public, but donations to Base Camp Lindsey will be accepted.