Hospice of Wichita Falls 34th annual Tree of Lights

November 19, will mark the official start of the 34th annual Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls with the “Lighting of the Tree” on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd.

During the campaign, the community has the opportunity to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of a special person in their life.

The tree, along with the star on top, will be lit on November 19, but on November 20, the star will go dark until Hospice has met their fundraising goal of $275,000.

The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season as a reminder of the friends and family members who have been honored. If we meet our goal, the star will be lit during the 6:00 p.m. broadcast on KFDX on December 13.

The donations received through this campaign enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, support to those who are facing life-threatening illnesses.

For the past 34 years Hospice of Wichita Falls has been the only non-profit, free-standing hospice in the area providing service 24 hours a day 7 days a week.