Hospice of Wichita Falls Building Bridges children and teen grief Fall 2021 class starts soon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fall 2021 Building Bridges program begins September 14th. To ensure the child in your life has a spot for this FREE program, be sure to register online soon at www.howf.org/bb.

The purpose of Building Bridges is to offer emotional support to grieving children, teens and their families who have experienced loss through the death of someone significant in their lives. With Building Bridges as support, children come together to share the experience of life.

Building Bridges is offered for free to families grieving ANY type of death – not just families who have used hospice services.  Creative activities – and caring – are important parts of the Building Bridges program. Each participant will be listened to and given unconditional love.

Please call our office at 940-691-0982 with any questions.

