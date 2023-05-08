WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is holding two camps for children who are in need of grief support called Camp Grin Again.

The teen camp, which just debuted last year, will be from Monday, June 12, to Friday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hospice of Wichita Falls on Johnson Road.

The camp for kindergartners to 5th grade will be from Monday, July 10, to Friday, July 14.

Carney Porter: Well, Michaela Fielding with Hospice of Wichita Falls is joining us now to tell us all about a teen camp that’s coming up. It’s called Camp Grin Again. Thank you so much for joining us today. So tell us a little bit about the camp and who your- what age range you’re mainly focusing on.

Michaela Fielding: Yeah. So for many, many years we’ve done just Camp Grin Again, and last year we decided to do our teen camp just so that way we could kind of separate the tweens and the teens away from all the young elementary kids and to give them more age-appropriate material.

So we work with sixth graders all the way up until 12th, and then we even separate those grades into smaller groups, so they can have their grief chat groups and do just other fun activities, regular camp activities as well.

Carney Porter: That sounds fun. Now, some- looks like in the pictures behind us, there’s a variety of stuff going on that you all like to do. What are some things people can expect this go around?

Michaela Fielding: So this go around, we have lots of community partners. Iowa Park Jiu Jitsu Club’s coming to do a class. We’re partnering with MSU to do ceramics. We’re going to take a field trip to ax throwing, so lots of different fun camp-like activities, you know, regular things that kids can do outdoor, indoor, as well as our daily grief chat groups and some art therapy as well.

Carney Porter: And how have you seen this benefit all the kids who have come in the past? What do you think they really get out of it?

Michaela Fielding: They, you know, it’s- it’s all varied. I think so many of them, especially the tweens and the teens, just comment how it’s very nice to be able to talk to kids that, in their age, that are going through similar experiences and just to get to talk about it and just to build some good, healthy support and friendships as well.

Carney Porter: Right, have someone to relate to. It’s always a wonderful thing. Now it’s happening June 12th through the 16th, it’s 8 to noon and well, how do you get signed up for that?

Michaela Fielding: So, just letting everybody know it’s completely free. They don’t have to pay for anything, and they can sign up either giving us a call or on our website.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well, thank you so much for joining us. We appreciate it.