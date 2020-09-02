Hospice of Wichita Falls holds Building Bridges program virtually

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is holding its Building Bridges program virtually due to COVID-19.

Hospice of Wichita Falls usually holds an 8-week Building Bridges program but due to COVID-19 restrictions it has been changed to a 6-week program and will be held virtually.

The program offers emotional support to grieving children, teens and their families who have experienced loss through the death of someone significant.

The program runs September 12 – October 20 and weekly packets will be delivered. To sign up you can visit the Hospice of Wichita Falls website.