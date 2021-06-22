Hospice of Wichita Falls hosts Camp Grin Again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Registration is open for Camp Grin Again, a half-day camp hosted by Hospice of Wichita Falls for grieving children.

Kids in kindergarten thru eighth grade who have suffered the loss of a loved one are encouraged to register.

Camp Grin Again takes place July 12 thru 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at Hospice of Wichita Falls, located at 4909 Johnson Road.

Campers at Camp Grin Again will receive support through age-appropriate groups and participate in fun activities such as games, sports, art, music and much more.

Camp Grin Again’s curriculum is based on the following principles:

Acceptance of the expression and experience of a wide range of emotions in a safe environment

Camp Grin Again, as with all support groups hosted by Hospice of Wichita Falls, is free to the public and is offered to children grieving any type of death – not just families who have used hospice services. The death does not have to be recent, nor does the child need to be presenting difficulties.

You can register for Camp Grin Again online or by calling (940) 691-0982. Deadline to register is June 28.