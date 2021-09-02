Hospice of Wichita Falls to conduct volunteer training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls will be conducting a Hospice Volunteer Training in Wichita Falls beginning Monday, September 13th with an orientation.

Due to COVID safety precautions, class size will be limited, and pre-registration is required.

Volunteer at Hospice of Wichita Falls

As a Hospice of Wichita Falls volunteer, you can make a difference by offering your friendship and support to individuals near the end of their lives.

Being a volunteer can challenge your spirit, fill your heart and enrich your own life. Hospice volunteers are men and women who have a sincere desire to help others.

Who are volunteers?

People 18 years and older who give time and talents to support and broaden the work of our organization.

Friends or relatives of former hospice patients.

People who have heard about Hospice of Wichita Falls and believe in our mission.

People from both rural and urban areas.

People who live in any of the 12 North Texas counties in our service area

People from all cultures and backgrounds.

Participants will learn all about the areas where volunteers are needed such as patient and family support, office support, community awareness, and providing special skills and services.

After training, each volunteer can choose the area that best fits their personality and schedule.

About Hospice of Wichita Falls

Hospice of Wichita Falls provides you and your loved ones services provided by the only nonprofit hospice in the community and the only one with a dedicated Inpatient Hospice Center, providing care to patients and families in Wichita Falls and North Central Texas since 1985.

Servicing all or parts of the following 12 counties in North Texas: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.

For more information or to register for this class, please contact the volunteer department of Hospice of Wichita Falls at (940) 691-0982 and ask for Darbi Glassburn, Director of Volunteer Services.