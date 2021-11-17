Hospice of Wichita Falls to kick off 36th annual Tree of Lights campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is preparing to kick off the 36th year of its annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign.

The campaign will officially begin November 23 with the “Lighting of the Tree” on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Boulevard during the weather segment of the 6:00 p.m. newscast on KFDX.

During the campaign, the community has the opportunity to light a light on the tree in honor or memory of a special person in their life.

The tree, along with the star on top, will be lit on November 23, but on November 24, the star will go dark until Hospice of Wichita Falls meets its fundraising goal of $275,000.

If the fundraising goal is met, the star will be lit during the 6:00 newscast on KFDX on December 17.

Donations can be made by cash, check, or credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express) via: