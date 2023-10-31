WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To comfort feelings of loneliness that may arise when celebrating the holidays, the Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering free support to those undergoing the grieving process.

Anyone who has recently suffered a loss is invited to attend the Coping with Grief Group, which will hold meetings every Monday next month from November 6 through November 27 from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Because the holiday season in particular can be difficult to navigate after the death of a loved one, Coping with Grief group meetings aim to provide a comfortable place for individuals to deal with loss.

The four sessions plan to review the five stages of grief, how to handle traditions amid loss, how to honor the dead and more.

To learn more about Coping with Grief and how to register, visit the Hospice of Wichita Falls website.