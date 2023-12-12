WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls’ 38th annual Tree of Lights campaign is hosting Radio Day this week in a final push to reach their $300,000 goal.

Local radio station 102.3 The Bull will be broadcasting Hospice’s fundraising progress live from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023.

People in the community will also get time throughout the day to speak over the air about how they’ve been impacted by Hospice of Wichita Falls.

If the $300,000 goal is met by the end of the day, the community is invited to the Southwest Building on Kemp to watch the lighting of the star on top of the tree.

The lighting will broadcast over KFDX Channel 3 at 6 p.m.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is over two-thirds to its goal already, so if you’d like to donate, you can do so in-person at the building at 4909 Johnson Road, over the phone by calling (940) 691-0982 or online.

“The Tree of Lights allows Hospice of Wichita Falls to be able to work toward fulfilling our mission of providing that care, hope and support for all,” Jake Truette with Hospice said. “Those funds allow us to be able to provide hospice care and end-of-life services to anyone when they need it, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Make sure to tune in for Radio Day, and get your donations in before 5 p.m., so we can see that star lit up at 6.