Downtown Wichita Falls Development with Planet Fitness host the 2nd annual Hotter’n Ale 0.5K. No, not a another 5K, a 0.5K on Saturday, August 24.

How far is a 0.5K? 0.5K = 0.3 miles = 1,640.42 feet = 19,685 inches

FREE block party that will be open to all ages that evening at 8th and Indiana. Activities include yard games (i.e. corn hole, jumbo checkers, jumbo jenga, and ladder golf), contests such as best calves, a DJ, and more.

Proceeds benefit Downtown Wichita Falls Development, a 501(c)3 non profit, and their downtown revitalization efforts.

To register or get more information click here.
 

