Hotter’N Ale 90’s theme block party in Downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to party 90’s style in Downtown Wichita Falls Saturday evening following the nation’s largest centennial bicycle ride.

The Hotter’N Ale 0.5K & Block Party hosted by Downtown Wichita Falls Development is happening Saturday, August 28 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Downtown Wichita Falls.

The event begins in front of the Wichita Falls Brewing Company and Downtown Wichita Falls Development on Indiana Avenue.

The event will be full of fun activities, including yard games, giant tricycle races and an all-out dance party with DJ MF Maniac!

The block party is open to all and free to participate in.