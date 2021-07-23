House of Milan hosting two events July 31

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two events hosted by House of Milan are taking place on Friday, July 31, 2021.
VISION BOARD PARTY — July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Woman’s netowrking and empowerment social
- Located at Sweet 1020 Desert Bar at 1914A 10th Street
- $25 per guest
- Includes poster board, art supplies, mimosas/bar and light refreshments
THE ORIGINAL TREEHOUSE EXPERIENCE — July 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Curated immersion for cultural enthusaists
- Takes place at 9th Street Studios
- Age 21 and up
- General admission is $25
- VIP admission is $75 and includes couch seating for two, open bar and charcuterie board
- Event includes poetry, burlesque, live music, tarot, visual art, live body painting and a fireside chat with visual artists Kacy Latham and Larla Moralez