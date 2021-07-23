House of Milan hosting two events July 31

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two events hosted by House of Milan are taking place on Friday, July 31, 2021.

VISION BOARD PARTY — July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woman’s netowrking and empowerment social

Located at Sweet 1020 Desert Bar at 1914A 10th Street

$25 per guest

Includes poster board, art supplies, mimosas/bar and light refreshments

THE ORIGINAL TREEHOUSE EXPERIENCE — July 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.