How you can help Spa Bella and WFISD get kids coats

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Operation Spa Kids/Adopt-A-Box, hosted by Spa Bella, is partnering with the Wichita Falls Independent School District to get kids coats.

Officials with Spa Bella said there is a need for new or gently used coats in all sizes, ranging from a kid’s small to an adult 3XL.

The goal is to get the coats in the hands of the kids next week.

You can drop off your coats at Spa Bella, which is located 4724 Kemp Boulevard south of Southwest Parkway.

For more information, visit Spa Bella’s Facebook page.