Humane Society of Clay County: Meet Pebbles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Pebbles is a 5-month-old dog who is great with other animals and children and looking for her forever home.

Pebbles is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.

Pebbles is available at the Humane Society of Clay County located at 503 N Carroll St, Henrietta, TX 76365.

Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested in adopting Pebbles or any other animal at the Humane Society are encouraged to call the Humane Society at (940-538-6757)

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society: