Humane Society of Clay County: Meet Plymouth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Plymouth is a 2-year-old cat who is great with other animals and children and looking for her forever home.

Plymouth is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.

Plymouth is available at the Humane Society of Clay County located at 503 N Carroll St, Henrietta, TX 76365.

Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested in adopting Plymouth or any other animal at the Humane Society are encouraged to call the Humane Society at (940-538-6757)

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society:

  • Spay/Neuter depending on gender
  • All required vaccinations
  • Dewormed and heartworm tested
  • An ID microchip for identification purposes
  • Cat Adoptions – $65.00 for kittens and $75-85 for adult cats
  • Dog adoptions – $50-$200 with the typical fee being $150

