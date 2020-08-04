Humane Society of Clay County: Meet Stella

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Stella is a 3-year-old Labrador-Pitbull mix who is great with other animals and children and looking for her forever home.
Stella is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.
Stella is available at the Humane Society of Clay County located at 503 N Carroll St, Henrietta, TX 76365.
Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those interested in adopting Stella or any other dog at the Humane Society are encouraged to call the Humane Society at (940-538-6757)
Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $65.00 for kittens and $75-85 for adult cats
- Dog adoptions – $50-$200 with the typical fee being $150