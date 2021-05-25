Humane Society of Clay County: Meet Sunflower

CLAY CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunflower is a three-year-old heeler mix who is great with other animals and looking for her forever home.

Sunflower is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with cats and hasn’t been tested with other dogs.

Sunflower is available at the Humane Society of Clay County located at 503 N Carroll St, Henrietta, TX 76365.

Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested in adopting Sunflower or any other animal at the Humane Society are encouraged to call the Humane Society at (940-538-6757)

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society: