Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Abbott!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Abbot is about a year old and believed to be a terrier mix. So if you are a Wizard of Oz fan, here’s your chance to get your Toto!

Scottie is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm