Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Abbott!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Abbot is about a year old and believed to be a terrier mix. So if you are a Wizard of Oz fan, here’s your chance to get your Toto!
Scottie is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
- Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $75.00
- Dog adoptions – $110.00