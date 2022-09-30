WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A representative with the Humane Society of Wichita County stopped by with a sweet, furry friend!

Meet Bella! She is a six-year-old chihuahua mix. She does very well with other dogs as well as people. She’s a very playful dog and loves running around outside. Elizabeth Heineken with the Humane Society says Bella would do well with a family that has another dog.

Bella is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

If you are interested in adopting Bella, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm