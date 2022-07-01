WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Casper is a three-month-old puppy who is very sweet, he loves people and playing with other dogs, and he is looking for a forever home!

Officials with the Humane Society said they aren’t entirely sure of Casper’s breeds, but they don’t expect Casper to grow any larger than 50 pounds.

Casper is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

If you are interested in adopting Casper, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm