Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Darrell!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Darrell is a handsome, sweet and loving 3-year-old terrier mix looking for his forever home!
Darrell is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
- Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $75.00
- Dog adoptions – $110.00