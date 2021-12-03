Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Darrell!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Darrell is a handsome, sweet and loving 3-year-old terrier mix looking for his forever home!

Darrell is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm