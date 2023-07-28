WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Delilah from the Humane Society of Wichita County is looking for her forever home.

Delilah is a sweet and playful 7 or 8-year-old dog who would love an attentive and energetic family.

Find more information about adopting from the Humane Society here.

Carney Porter: We have Delilah with us. She is this cutie. She is super curious and playful. She’s from the Humane Society of Wichita County. And joining her to tell us all about her is Elizabeth Heineken. Thank y’all so much for being here.

Elizabeth Heineken: Thank you.

Carney Porter: So tell us a little bit about this sweet girl.

Elizabeth Heineken: This sweet baby is Delilah. She is a schnauzer mix. She is somewhere around 7 to 8 years old. So she’s a little bit older, but she has plenty of puppy energy for someone who loves to play. She constantly wants to play. She loves getting attention, and she just adores people.

Carney Porter: Oh, my goodness, I know. She- I was surprised when you even told me she was 7 or 8, not that that’s old, but you know, the puppy energy is just there. It doesn’t- it is undeniable. But she’s so sweet, and she loves to play.

And I mean, I can’t get enough of her. You’re just so cute. Look at you, and you obey. You’re finding that whistle. Now, does she have any dietary restrictions or needs that need to be fulfilled?

Elizabeth Heineken: Nothing that we’ve seen so far. From what we can tell, she’s a pretty healthy dog. We haven’t had anything that brought up concerns with us beyond she did have some bladder stones, and that – we performed surgery on her and those were-. So she is all good to go home.

Carney Porter: Okay. Gotcha. So we don’t have any kind of pro- post-op things we need to, like, worry about?

Elizabeth Heineken: Nope. She is past that period of time. It kind of surprised us that, you know, she was here long enough with us that we no longer have to give out post-op instructions for her.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Now, is she great with other dogs, have we gotten to see? I know she’s playful. Is she playful with other animals?

Elizabeth Heineken: Yes. She absolutely adores other dogs. And her favorite time of day is when we let them out into the yard together during the day with all the other little dogs. She just has a blast running around with all of them.

Carney Porter: Do you get the zoomies? Say, “I get the zoomies.” She’s so sweet. Now, at least she plays well with others, and I would assume small children as well. She’s just so sweet. She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body, but if you were wanting to adopt her, if others were wanting to adopt her, how can they go about doing so?

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, so we’re always more than happy to answer any questions about Delilah or any other dogs, and she is currently ready to go. So it’s just a matter of filling out the paperwork, getting that application approved, and then she is ready to go home.

Carney Porter: Well, y’all make sure you go snatch her up. She’s a keeper, for sure. Thank you so much for being here. We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back. Bye, sweet girl.