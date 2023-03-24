WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society is looking for a home for a sweet older dog named Evelyn.

Elizabeth Heineken brought Evelyn to our studio for an interview on Friday, March 24.

Carney Porter: Humane Society of Wichita County has brought us a very special friend today. Her name is Evelyn, and she is a sweet lady. She’s an older one, but she’s sweet nonetheless. And joining her is Elizabeth Heineken. Thank you all so much for being here today.

Elizabeth Heineken: Thank you.

Carney Porter: Hi, baby. So tell us a little bit about Evelyn.

Elizabeth Heineken: So Miss Evelyn, she was actually found as a stray, which kind of surprises us because she is very mild mannered and very, very sweet. She wasn’t ever reclaimed, and she is now up for adoption. She’s done fantastic. When we put her in and put her in the yard with all of our other, older dogs.

Carney Porter: I was saying they’re just wanting to sit outside, play bingo, do all the things together as older dogs would, huh? But she seems like pretty easy, you know. She she still likes to move around. She was wanting to get her laps in while she was here, but she can be a lap dog and snuggle when she wants to.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yes, definitely. She loves having the attention of people. She does perfectly fine, like I said, with our other dogs. But mostly she is like, ‘Where are the people to come pet me and give me love?’

Carney Porter: I can’t blame her. I’d want all the attention too, because I’m so cute. Now, does she – I know we have a Chihuahua, a bit of Chihuahua in her – do we have any other clues as to what she’s mixed with?

Elizabeth Heineken: Mostly just Chihuahua, we think. Her thick fur kind of throws us off. We’re not exactly sure where that comes from, but mostly just the Chihuahua mix.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well is she on any other special diets that we need to be aware of for the potential new owners?

Elizabeth Heineken: No. She still has majority of her teeth, unlike some, you know, older dogs that we get. And so she’s doing perfectly fine with dry food. So we’ve been feeding her standard food at the shelter.

Carney Porter: Perfect. Now, for those who are interested in adopting Evelyn, how can they do so? And how much would that cost them?

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah. So we are more than happy to take questions about Evelyn or any other dog at our shelter through our phone number. And then the adoption fee for dogs is 120.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well, if you’re interested in adopting Evelyn or, like Elizabeth said, any other of the wonderful pets they have out at the Humane Society, give them a call. We’ll have that number right there on your screen and it’ll be on our website.

Thank you so much for joining us today. We appreciate it. Thanks. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back. Say bye, say bye, Evelyn.