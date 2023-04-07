WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Grady is a one-year-old Anatolian Shepherd looking for a home from the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Elizabeth Heineken from the Humane Society brought Grady to our studio on Friday, April 7.

Carney Porter: We have this sweet guy. He’s a big guy, but he’s a sweet guy. His name’s Grady. He’s from the Humane Society of Wichita County. And joining him is Elizabeth Heineken. Thank you all so much for being here. Thank you. So what is Grady’s breed?

Elizabeth Heineken: He is an Anatolian Shepherd mix of some kind. He’s not quite as big as a normal Anatolian shepherd. So we think he’s probably definitely mixed with something. But he’s got a lot of the characteristics and a lot of the personality.

Carney Porter: He’s looking for treats. I’m like, I’m sorry, buddy, I don’t have treats, but you can come get all the scratches now. He can’t. You know, as a big dog, you would think he’s a little older, but he’s basically still a puppy.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, he is just over a year old now, so he might have a little more growing to do and do. But he is super sweet and he’s super smart. He picked up sit really fast.

Carney Porter: So that is sweet. And you said y’all were able to discover him. How? You think he was just kind of roaming around.

Elizabeth Heineken: So he was transferred in from the city shelter of Wichita Falls. And we think from there he was brought in as a stray.

Carney Porter: That’s so sweet. Yeah, he’s a big dog, but he has very calm tendencies and he knows how to sit when you give him the command. And is there any other things that people should know about him? Does he like to go outside? Like, play with a ball, play fetch?

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah. He loves to be outside because of his breed. He might do pretty good, you know, with a job as a working dog. The only other thing that we have mild concerns about and that we would have to speak to with the new owners is that some fences he can jump. So we’re looking for a privacy fence or a six foot fence somewhere good for him to go.

Carney Porter: Oh, he’s a sweet guy. Well, if anyone’s interested in adopting Grady, how can they go about doing so?

Elizabeth Heineken: We’re always more than happy to take questions about Grady or any other dog that we have. Our phone is always on during our business hours, or they’re more than welcome to come out and meet Grady or any other dog we have up for adoption.

Carney Porter: All righty. Well, don’t miss out on this guy. He’s so lovable, and he’ll hang out with you all day long. Thank you all so much for being here today. We appreciate it. Thank you.

Elizabeth Heineken: Thank you!