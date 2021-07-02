Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Holly!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Holly is a Great Pyrenees, and though she may be a little shy, she’s very friendly, a great potential family dog, and she gets along well with other pups!

https://www.facebook.com/hsofwc/posts/7620925011266645

Holly is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm,  Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

  • Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
  • Spay/Neuter depending on gender
  • All required vaccinations
  • Dewormed and heartworm tested
  • An ID microchip for identification purposes
  • Cat Adoptions – $75.00
  • Dog adoptions – $110.00

