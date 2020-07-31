Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Jasmine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jasmine is a 3-year-old border collie mix who’s looking for her forever home.

Jasmine is a very calm, sweet dog who is good with children and other animals and would be a good family pet.

Jasmine is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County located at 4360 Old Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls.

Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in adopting Jasmine, her puppies, or any other dog at the Humane Society are encouraged to contact the Humane Society.

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society: