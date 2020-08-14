Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Kitty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kitty is a 4-month-old Labrador-mix who is extremely playful, full of energy, and loves to explore.

Kitty is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.

Kitty is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County located at 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.

Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in adopting Kitty or any other animal at the Humane Society are encouraged to call the Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.