WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lily Gray is a two-month-old puppy who is very sweet and she is looking for her forever home!
The Humane Society said that Lily Gray has a mix of both Great Dane and Great Pyrenees
Lily Gray is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.
If you are interested in adopting Lily Gray, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.
Humane Society of Wichita County
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
- Every animal will have the following prior to leaving its facility:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $75.00
- Dog adoptions – $105.00