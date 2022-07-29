WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lily Gray is a two-month-old puppy who is very sweet and she is looking for her forever home!

The Humane Society said that Lily Gray has a mix of both Great Dane and Great Pyrenees

Lily Gray is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

If you are interested in adopting Lily Gray, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm