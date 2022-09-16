WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Miles is a 3-year-old dog who is very sweet and he is looking for his forever home!

The Humane Society said that Miles is a Chihuahua mix. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to be outdoors. Miles has never met a stranger and loves attention!

Miles is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

If you are interested in adopting Miles, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.

Humane Society of Wichita County

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm