WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Miles is a 3-year-old dog who is very sweet and he is looking for his forever home!
The Humane Society said that Miles is a Chihuahua mix. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to be outdoors. Miles has never met a stranger and loves attention!
Miles is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.
If you are interested in adopting Miles, you can reach out to the Wichita County Humane Society at (940) 855-4941.
Humane Society of Wichita County
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
- Every animal will have the following prior to leaving its facility:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $75.00
- Dog adoptions – $105.00