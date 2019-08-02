Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Mr. Bandit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Mr. Bandit, 5, a chihuahua and pomeranian mix is hoping to find his perfect furrever home.

If you are interested in adopting Rico he is at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm,  Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $105.00

