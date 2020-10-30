Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Mrs. Polka

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mrs. Pocah is an 8-year-old dog who is great with other animals and children and looking for her forever home.

Mrs. Pocah is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.

Mrs. Pocah is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society:

  • Spay/Neuter depending on gender
  • All required vaccinations
  • Dewormed and heartworm tested
  • An ID microchip for identification purposes
  • Cat Adoptions – $65.00 for kittens and $75-85 for adult cats
  • Dog adoptions – $50-$200 with the typical fee being $150

